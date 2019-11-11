Red Wolves Raw: Football previews Coastal Carolina, Women’s hoops previews SEMO

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences
It’s a busy week on the gridiron and on the hardwood for Arkansas State. Red Wolves football looks to become bowl eligible with a win Saturday over Coastal Carolina (2pm on ESPN+)
Meanwhile A-State women’s basketball looks to start 2-1 on Wednesday as Southeast Missouri comes to First National Bank Arena (7pm tipoff).
Hear from head football coach Blake Anderson, head women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel, offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf, & defensive coordinator David Duggan.
