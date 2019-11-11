Region 8 honors area veterans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Veterans were honored all throughout Region 8 Monday November 11.
Brookland Middle School came together to honor veterans in a special program.
The program brought in area veterans from different branches of the military.
The 5th and 6th grade students were able to listen to Vietnam Veteran and guest speaker Ed Watson.
He talked about his time in the military, the sacrifices that veterans make as well as the flag and what it represents.
“Being a Vietnam Veteran, when we came back, it was not pretty,” said Watson. “It was not nice in the United States, people were really, some were really rude to us, and to come to 50 some odd years and be honored like this, it will bring a tear to your eye.”
Mr. Watson emphasized how much it means to veterans when people thank them for their service.
Students also heard from Miss Teen Arkansas International Ashton Young.
She advocates for veterans, the importance of honoring them and outdoor therapy.
“I want to encourage the students at Brookland Middle School to invite a veteran outdoors, because it might not only change their lives but the veterans as well,” said Young.
The Something Sweet bakery shop also honored Veterans and their families today in downtown Paragould.
Veterans were treated to free coffee and snacks as they sat around and shared stories of their time while serving.
Steven Higgs served in the air force from 1968 to 1990.
Higgs thinks local businesses that honor veterans are important to the community.
“Well it’s not only good for the veterans, but it’s also good for the people who give honor and to feel that honor on both sides,” said Higgs.
The event was also sponsored by Block Insurance.
The agency also gave all the Veterans a free pair of socks as a token of their appreciation.
