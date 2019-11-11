Woman killed in head-on collision

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A Batesville woman died when her pickup truck collided with another.
The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 167, north of Pleasant Plains.
Arkansas State Police said Kristi M. Spurlin, 39, was southbound when her 2017 Chevy Colorado crossed the centerline.
Spurlin’s pickup truck collided head-on with a 2011 GMC pickup truck driven by 45-year-old Robert L. Leonard of Batesville.
Spurlin was killed in the crash.
Leonard and his passenger, 35-year-old Kelly L. Leonard, also of Batesville, were injured. They were taken to White River Medical Center and UAMS in Little Rock, respectively.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.