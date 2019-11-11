$6,000 worth of restaurant equipment stolen from construction site

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If someone offers to sell you a cheap pizza oven, better call police.
Sometime in the last two weeks, someone stole two pizza ovens and a meat slicer from the Embassy Suites Hotel, 225 Red Wolf, which is under construction on the A-State campus.
The hospitality manager said the theft happened sometime in the last two weeks, according to a University Police Department incident report.
She estimated the items stolen cost $2,000 each, for a total of $6,000.
The manager said she would provide UPD with the equipment’s serial numbers.
