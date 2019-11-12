A Better Region 8: Helping our veterans not just today, but every day

(KAIT) - As we thank our military veterans this week for the sacrifices they and their families gave to protect our freedoms, we need to remember many veterans struggle with life after military service every day.
At least 20 of our veterans die from suicide each day, that’s at least one and a half times the rate of civilian suicides.
If you’re a female veteran, the rate is more than twice the civilian rate.
Our men and women who served in uniform, especially those who served during wartime, saw and did things we cannot imagine all in the name of protecting our way of life.
If you’re a military veteran or family member and need someone to talk to, there’s a toll-free number just for you.
The Veteran Crisis Line number is 1-800-273-8255. Just press one when the number connects. You can also text 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net
Let’s encourage our leaders to spend more money and effort on mental health resources for those who served and their families.
We should do more than a yearly ‘thank you’ to our veterans and support them year-round.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.