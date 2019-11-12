Committee to discuss 2020 Jonesboro city budget

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee will begin discussing the 2020 budget for the City of Jonesboro during their meeting on Tuesday.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said this budget will prioritize a commitment to public safety, fire protection, and other essential services.
That means there is a proposed 7.3% increase in funding for the Jonesboro Police Department, along with money for one new fire engine and three new firemen.
The budget allows for 165 full-time employees with the department, including 114 offices, which is down one from last year, and 2 more sergeants bringing their numbers to 24.
The budget also for $615,150 dollars to be spent on things for the police department like nine white SUV’s, 40 toughbooks, 24 police radios, and five body armors.
The Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee meets Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the Jonesboro Municipal Center.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.