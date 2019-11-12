Craighead County Election Commission consolidate and close some polling locations for 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Election Commission will close or reorganize six different polling locations throughout the county.
According to a press release, the following locations will either be closing or consolidating with another nearby voting center:
- ASU Arena & Nettleton Baptist - Consolidation
These polling centers are duplicate centers for Ward 3. The commission says combining these polling centers at the First National Bank Arena will help use county funds more responsibly. The commission says Nettleton Baptist voters could drive to the First National Bank Arena (7 miles away) or choose Brookland Baptist which is only 1 mile away. A total of 752 voters (6.7% of voters) used Nettleton Baptist in the 2018 General Election and 352 (7.4%) in the 2018 Primary.
- Southridge Fire Department - Closing
A total of 421 voters (3.8% of voters) used Southridge in the 2018 General Election and only 71 (3.6%) in the 2018 Primary. Both Forest Home Church and Valley View Church are 6 miles away.
- Philadelphia Fire Station – Closing
A total of 314 voters (2.8% of voters) used Philadelphia for the 2018 General Election and 170 (3.6%) in the 2018 Primary. Brookland is only 3 miles from Philadelphia.
- Brookland & Greensboro - Consolidation
In Brookland, they are combining the Greensboro Community Center and Brookland City Hall polling centers into one polling center. These polling centers are only 4.7 miles from each other. A total of 621 voters (5.5% of voters) used Brookland during the 2018 General Election and 333 (7%) in the 2018 Primary. A total of 365 voters (3.3% of voters) used Greensboro during the 2018 General Election and 154 (3.2%) in the 2018 Primary. Brookland Baptist Church, 200 N. Oak, Brookland will become the new polling center to accommodate Brookland voters.
- Cash/Egypt - Consolidation
A total of 98 voters (.87% of voters) used the Cash polling center in the 2018 General Election and only 54 (1.1%) in the 2018 Primary. Egypt had 36 voters (.32% of voters) in the 2018 General Election and 22 (.46%) in the 2018 Primary.
- Lester Fire Department – Closing
A total of 34 voters (.71% of voters) used Lester in the 2018 Primary, and 83 (.6% of total voters) voted at Lester in the 2016 General Election, and only 67 (.6% of voters) in the 2016 Primary. The commission says this location does not have a reliable cell signal, which is necessary for the tablets to communicate during Election Day. The closest location is the Lake City Courthouse (5.7 miles).
The other cities outside of Jonesboro will remain the same polling centers.
