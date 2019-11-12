Craighead County Election Commission consolidate and close some polling locations for 2020

In Brookland, they are combining the Greensboro Community Center and Brookland City Hall polling centers into one polling center. These polling centers are only 4.7 miles from each other. A total of 621 voters (5.5% of voters) used Brookland during the 2018 General Election and 333 (7%) in the 2018 Primary. A total of 365 voters (3.3% of voters) used Greensboro during the 2018 General Election and 154 (3.2%) in the 2018 Primary. Brookland Baptist Church, 200 N. Oak, Brookland will become the new polling center to accommodate Brookland voters.