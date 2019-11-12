Downtown Jonesboro restaurant applies for private club permit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro restaurant wants to serve alcohol when it opens.
According to the Alcoholic Beverage Control, Miles A. Stahl, representing Sunny's on Main, applied for a new Private Club-Class A permit during the week ending Nov. 8.
The restaurant is located at 237 S. Main, according to the Department of Finance & Administration website.
During that same week, Casey’s General Store #3235, 859 Hwy. 62 East in Mountain Home, applied for a new Grocery Store Wine permit.
