Downtown Jonesboro restaurant applies for private club permit
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 12, 2019 at 12:33 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 12:33 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro restaurant wants to serve alcohol when it opens.

According to the Alcoholic Beverage Control, Miles A. Stahl, representing Sunny's on Main, applied for a new Private Club-Class A permit during the week ending Nov. 8.

The restaurant is located at 237 S. Main, according to the Department of Finance & Administration website.

During that same week, Casey’s General Store #3235, 859 Hwy. 62 East in Mountain Home, applied for a new Grocery Store Wine permit.

