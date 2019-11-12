Fisher Street Community in Action in need of toys for Christmas toy drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Christmas is around the corner and a local community center is asking for help with their toy drive.
Fisher Street Community in Action started its 2nd annual Toy Drive campaign on Monday which lasts until December 16.
The non-profit is asking for toy donations for children ages 1 through 12.
Reverend Dr. Charles Coleman with FSCIA said last year’s event was an eye-opener and hopes for this year to be bigger.
“We’re actually trying to have a bigger toy drive this year. Last year we found out there were so many kids that didn’t have anything. I mean absolutely nothing," Coleman said. " It’s kind of hard to conceive in 2019 that children don’t have something for Christmas.”
If you are interested in donating toys, you can go to the FSCIA community building at 315 N. Allis Street in Jonesboro or contact Dr. Coleman at 870-931-3178 or Juanita Huggins at 870-761-0674.
