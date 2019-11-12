Hunter Yurachek & Barry Lunney Jr. meet media Monday after Morris dismissal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunter Yurachek said that one of the reasons that he dismissed Chad Morris on Sunday was “the football program had taken some steps backwards.”
The Arkansas athletic director met the media Monday afternoon along with interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr.
Yurachek said the Hogs that he saw lose Saturday to Western Kentucky looked nothing like the squad that started the 2019 season 2-1.
Lunney Jr. will have a bye week to work with before his first game in charge at his alma mater. Arkansas travels to LSU on November 23rd. Kickoff is at 6:00pm on ESPN.
