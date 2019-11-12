Man accused of inappropriately touching 9 & 11-year-olds

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is facing a second-degree sexual assault charge from August.
According to a probable cause affidavit, John Paul Greve, 50, is accused of touching two girls, ages 9 and 11.
The girls told investigators that Greve would have them sleep with him in his bed, where they said he touched them inappropriately.
The girls said Greve would, “touch their private area between their legs and rub” in a circular motion.
When police asked the girls why Greve stopped, both girls, "they would just shrug their shoulders."
Greve appeared in court Tuesday, facing a second-degree sexual assault charge. Judge Boling set his bond at $10,000.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.