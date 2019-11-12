Man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who stabbed a Clay County woman in the neck and stomach will spend the next 20 years in prison.
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Randy L. Jones, 57, of Rector to 240 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after Jones entered a negotiated plea of guilty last month to attempted first-degree murder.
On July 19, Jones forced his way into a home on LaSalle Street in Rector and tried to stab a resident with a hunting knife.
When a woman intervened, Jones stabbed her in the neck and abdomen, critically injuring her.
Jones is currently being held in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting transfer to ADC.
