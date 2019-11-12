Many gather for Marybeth Byrd watch party on A-state campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students, staff and community members all gathered at the Carl Reng Student Union Auditorium at Arkansas State University on Monday night to support a member of the pack.
Marybeth Byrd is competing on NBC’s The Voice against 19 others, trying to make it into the top 13.
KAIT, 104.9 The Fox and A-State First Lady Beth Damphousse all came together to host the watch party. Before the show, signs were created as many anxiously waited to see Byrd on the big screen.
A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said having the watch party is just another way for students to show their pack pride.
“Could you imagine being an 18-year-old freshman and going off to Los Angeles and meeting all these famous people and trying to balance your studies at the same time,” Damphousse said. "She’s really a remarkable young lady, really proud of her.
One special supporter was also in attendance. Miss Arkansas State, Ellie Stafford, met Marybeth through pageants and says Marybeth is so deserving.
“I am very thankful for my friendship with Marybeth. I am very excited for her and I am so proud of her. I can’t wait to see how far she goes in the competition,” Stafford said.
Byrd has reached out to her supporters asking for help. She wants all the Byrd Watchers to participate in voting. Voting starts at the top of the show and ends on Tuesday morning. Viewers can vote up to 20 times.
