Nettleton alum Corey Ragsdale named to Texas Rangers coaching staff

Corey spent 2019 as the manager at the Rangers Class A affiliate in Kinston, North Carolina. The Down East Wood Ducks won 87 games and reached the playoffs. He was named the 2019 Carolina League Manager of the Year. Ragsdale was selected by the Mets in the 2nd Round of the 2001 MLB Draft. He had 250 RBIs in his minor league career, including a 69 RBI campaign in 2005.