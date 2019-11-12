New AED’s donated to Arkansas State University

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An automated external defibrillator, or AED, will now be in every major building on the campus of Arkansas State University.
According to a news release, the Garret Uekman Foundation purchased and donated an additional 18 units to A-State.
The project began in 2018 and Zoll Medical Corp. was the AED manufacturer for the project.
The AED’s will be readily available for any student or faculty member who experiences cardiac arrest.
Jon Carvell, safety director for the university, said the donations were valued at $24,300.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.