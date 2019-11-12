Traffic stop leads to four felonies, man’s arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A driver’s side brake light out Thursday evening has a Craighead County man facing drug and weapons charges, according to Jonesboro police.
Michael Schonewitz, 42, Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 7 on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI less than four ounces.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers pulled over a vehicle and told Schonewitz about the brake light.
As police were talking to Schonewitz, an officer noticed a firearm with a black barrel and wooden stock laying in the passenger seat.
Officers also found out Schonewitz had pleaded guilty to class B felony theft and then ran a drug dog around the vehicle, the affidavit noted.
Police found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a white powder substance during a search of the vehicle, police said in the affidavit.
A $125,000 bond was set for Schonewitz Friday by District Judge Tommy Fowler.
Schonewitz will appear in circuit court Dec. 30.
