Water service restored in Tuckerman, boil order in effect
City without water after water line bust. (Source: City of Tuckerman via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 12, 2019 at 4:10 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 4:42 PM

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Water services in Tuckerman has been restored after a water line break caused disruption on Tuesday. Now a boil order is in effect.

Mayor Rick Womack told Region 8 News that the break happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Womack said RDE, a contractor with Centerpoint Energy busted the line.

The Tuckerman Water Department and RDE worked to repair the line.

Water services were restored around 4:30 p.m.

Womack said a boil order is now in effect until at least Thursday due to the water line break.

