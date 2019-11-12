Water service restored in Tuckerman, boil order in effect

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Water services in Tuckerman has been restored after a water line break caused disruption on Tuesday. Now a boil order is in effect.
Mayor Rick Womack told Region 8 News that the break happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Womack said RDE, a contractor with Centerpoint Energy busted the line.
The Tuckerman Water Department and RDE worked to repair the line.
Water services were restored around 4:30 p.m.
Womack said a boil order is now in effect until at least Thursday due to the water line break.
