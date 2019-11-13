A-State holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for Esports Headquarters

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new generation of competitive sports now has a building on the Arkansas State University campus.
The A-State ESports team and representatives from the university gathered at the new ESports Headquarters Tuesday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting.
The HQ will be housed in the Red Wolf Den.
Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse said the college team will use this newly-renovated space to practice for intercollegiate competitions.
The chancellor knows while some students come to the university for traditional sports, they are seeing others who are interested in ESports.
"These students come to us from Jonesboro and Valley View, Riverside and statewide from places like Bryant and Fort Smith," Chancellor Damphousse said.
The chancellor said that the Esports team is a collaboration of several individual specialties such as League of Legends, Fortnite, Rocket League, Apex Legends, Overwatch, NBA 2K, and FIFA.
The A-State Esports team has already competed this fall and defeated top-ranked opponents like Texas State University, the University of Nebraska, Clemson University and the New York Institute of Technology in New York City.
