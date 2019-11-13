AGFC updates community on Lake Poinsett renovations

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials had their six-month meeting with Harrisburg citizens to discuss an update to the ongoing renovation project at Lake Poinsett.
In 2017, crews drained the lake in hopes of being proactive with regulating water levels, but rain delays have prolonged the project.
They are now in the process of building a water control tower and spillway. These will work together to control the water levels, once the project is complete.
Chief of Fisheries with Arkansas Game and Fish Ben Batten said they decided to do the project when they did because they had secured funding for it.
“The lake has been here for over 50 years and that’s about the lifespan for something like this so,” Batten said. “Every 50 years you’re going to have to do something like this so it’s a short-term sacrifice for a great, long-term gain.”
He said the project was inevitable. With time, the lake was going to have mandatory repairs.
If the project stays on course and the weather cooperates with the crews, they plan to restore water to the lake in Dec. 2020.
The next six-month update to the project is set for June 2020.
