Attorney General in Memphis to announce nationwide plan to reduce gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal leaders including the U.S. Attorney General will be in Memphis Wednesday to announce a new plan to reduce gun violence nationwide. It's called Project Guardian and U.S. Attorney General William Barr is backing the initiative.
Project Guardian is a strategic plan to cut down on gun violence and Barr will be making the announcement around 10 a.m.
Many people in the city are calling for more to be done to combat crime and violence, especially after at least 10 people were shot over the weekend in different shootings throughout the city.
Barr will be joined by D. Michael Dunavant, the U.S. attorney for West Tennessee and officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
As for the exact details of the plan, Barr is set to discuss that during his announcement.
Now you may remember last month The University of Memphis Public Safety Institute and the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission released a report that said major violent crimes actually dropped in the city and county from January through September of this year.
At the time, President of the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission said that he credited that to the “aggressive prosecution of gun crime.”
