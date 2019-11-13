Bishop who investigated sex abuse accused of sex abuse

An attorney for the alleged victim notified Catholic officials in New Jersey this week that he is preparing a lawsuit on behalf of a client who says he was molested by Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio in the 1970s, when DiMarzio was a priest in Jersey City. In a letter, lawyer Mitchell Garabedian says 56-year-old Mark Matzek alleges he was repeatedly abused by DiMarzio when he was an altar boy.