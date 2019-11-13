City approves lease for building to house animal control

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The police department will now have full control of animal control services in Wynne.
Mayor Jennifer Hobbs told Region 8 News Tuesday night that the city council passed a resolution that allows her to sign a lease for a building regarding the animal control services.
Mayor Hobbs said animal control is already operational in Wynne through the police department and they've stayed busy.
Since they began, they've worked more than a dozen cases.
Currently, the animal control office has 3 or 4 dogs housed.
They are trying to find those pets owners.
Tuesday's approved resolution also removed Wynne Friends of the Animals from some of the previous ordinances.
That’s after the city changed an agreement it had with the city.
