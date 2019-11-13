Controversial rezoning request denied by Jonesboro MAPC

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission met Tuesday to discuss several topics including rezonings.
One of the rezonings was at 1100 Dove Road where Tracey and Matt Parker of Parker Real Estate, LLC requested approval to rezone that area from R-1 single-family residential district and R-2 multi-family low-density district to RS-7 single-family residential district.
According to the application, the lot, if it were to be rezoned, would be used for one single-family residence.
One resident opposed to the rezoning told commissioners how he did not believe there was an overall plan for the development. He also said there had been conflicting statements made about the rezoning.
Another resident who opposed the rezoning expressed his concerns about questions he said had not been answers including the property lines for 1100 Dove Road.
He also expressed concerns about a driveway and what that would have led to.
That resident asked the commission to table the rezoning so more input could be made by other residents in the community.
Matt Parker then addressed the MAPC saying he placed an information box on the city’s rezoning sign at the site and put in supplemental information for residents about the rezoning. He went on to say he also offered to have a neighborhood meeting to discuss the rezoning plan.
He told commissioners that nobody attended the meeting, nobody had contacted him about the rezoning, and that he did not know about any opposition to the rezoning plan until Tuesday afternoon.
He proposed the private driveway would be gated to mediate traffic in the area.
However, commissioners eventually denied the rezoning by a vote a five to two.
