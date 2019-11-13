Daley drops 22 pts as Lyon beats Crowley’s Ridge

Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge College Athletics
Lyon College shot 15 of 24 from the floor in the second half to extend a six point halftime lead into a 75-60 win over the Pioneers of Crowley’s Ridge College.
Both teams struggled early in the game before Lyon College made back to back three point baskets by Grant Patterson to give them a 8-2 lead with 14:44 to play in the first half. CRC finally started to chip away and cut the lead down to three points after a Randy Stanley basket with 7:14 left made the score 14-11 Lyon. The Scots pushed the lead back to 10, but CRC would cut into again just before the half with a 31-25 Lyon College lead.
The second half was all Lyon College. The Scots shot 62.5% from the floor and added 12 of 16 from the free throw line in route to the win. Hunter Daley led all scorers with 22 points in the win.
Randy Stanley led the Pioneers with 20 points and eight rebounds on the night. Freshman Bo Roberson added 13 points for CRC.
