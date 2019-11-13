Daley drops 22 pts as Lyon beats Crowley’s Ridge

Both teams struggled early in the game before Lyon College made back to back three point baskets by Grant Patterson to give them a 8-2 lead with 14:44 to play in the first half. CRC finally started to chip away and cut the lead down to three points after a Randy Stanley basket with 7:14 left made the score 14-11 Lyon. The Scots pushed the lead back to 10, but CRC would cut into again just before the half with a 31-25 Lyon College lead.