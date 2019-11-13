Elton John farewell tour coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Elton John’s Yellow Brick Road will be coming through Arkansas.
The superstar announced Wednesday his farewell road tour will come to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on July 3.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. The American Express pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com.
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, according to a news release, marks the superstar’s last-ever tour, “the end of half a century on the road for one of pop culture’s most enduring performers.”
