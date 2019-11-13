Police, TOSHA investigating worker’s death at FedEx’s hub in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A worker has died at FedEx’s Memphis hub, according to the company.
A FedEx spokesperson confirmed the employee’s death Wednesday but did not release any information regarding the incident.
A spokesperson for Memphis police says paramedics took 23-year-old Duntate Young to the hospital where he died. The cause of death is still under investigation, police say.
FedEx released this statement, saying they are cooperating with authorities in the investigation.
The Tennessee Occupation and Safety Health Association tells WMC they were notified about a deadly workplace accident that happened Wednesday morning a FedEx facility on Sprankle Road. TOSHA sent an inspector to begin the process of determining how the worker died.
Details of the TOSHA investigation will be made public once it is complete.
FedEx was hit with a “serious” safety violation following a worker’s death in November 2017. WMC reported in May 2018 that a months-long TOSHA investigation revealed the company failed to create procedures protecting some employees from situations “likely to cause death of serious physical harm.” The company was required to display the violation at the hub, create new procedures to prevent similar incidents and pay a $7,000 fine.
