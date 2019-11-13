Filing period concludes as political races set for March, Nov. 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The filing period for the 2020 election season ended Tuesday as candidates made trips to the state Capitol and courthouses around Region 8, to make their decision known whether or not to seek office.
When the dust settled, there were several contested races for either the party primaries on March 3 or for the Nov. 3 general election.
MARCH 3
For federal and state offices, voters will have several races to decide March 3, 2020.
President Donald Trump, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente filed for the Republican nomination for President of the United States.
Filing as Democrats for the White House were Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden, former Congressman Joe Sestak, former Congressman John K. Delaney, Tom Steyer, Marianne Williamson, Mosie Byrd, Andrew Yang, former New York City Michael Bloomberg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Julian Castro and Pete Buttigieg.
Locally, there are four Republican primary races on the ballot for the state legislature.
In District 53, Republicans Cole Peck, Jonesboro City Council member Bobby Long and Lake City Mayor Jon Milligan will face off March 3 with the winner facing Democrat Shawn Only in the fall. The district covers Craighead County.
The winner of the November election will replace Rep. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, who is challenging incumbent Sen. John Cooper, R-Jonesboro, in Senate District 21, which covers Craighead County.
Also, incumbent Rep. Brandt Smith, R-Jonesboro will be challenged by fellow Republican Ken Yarbrough in the District 58 race, which also covers Craighead County.
The winner of the primary will face Democrat Jim Burton of Jonesboro in the Nov. 3 general election.
In District 100, Rep. Nelda Speaks, R-Mountain Home is being challenged by fellow Republican Paige Dillard Evans for the seat, which covers Baxter County. The winner will face Libertarian Kevin Vornheder in the fall.
NOVEMBER 3
In addition to House District 53, 58 and 100, Region 8 voters will also determine four other state House seats.
In District 44, which covers part of White County, incumbent Rep. Cameron Cooper, R-Romance will face Democrat Rodney Govens in the fall. In District 49, which covers part of Cross County in the Wynne area, Rep. Steve Hollowell, R-Forrest City will face Justin Reeves, D-Forrest City.
Republican Gary Tobar of Turrell will be facing incumbent Democrat Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Blytheville, in District 55. The district covers parts of Mississippi and Crittenden counties.
In nearby District 59, incumbent Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro is also being challenged by Reginald “Ray” Prunty, D-Jonesboro in the fall campaign.
JUDICIAL RACES
Voters will also decide several judicial races March 3.
Barbara Womack Webb and Circuit Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch have filed for the Arkansas Supreme Court, Pos. 4 seat, currently held by Justice Jo Hart.
Other contested judicial races so far include:
CIRCUIT JUDGES
1ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT (Cross, Lee, Monroe, Phillips, St. Francis and Woodruff)
• Division 3 = Judge Christopher Morledge, Gary J. Mitchusson
• Division 5 = Judge David Carruth, Andrew Coleman, Kathie Hess
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT (Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi and Poinsett)
• Division 5 = Tom Young, Skip Mooney Jr.
• Division 7 = Mary Lile Broadaway, R. Scott Troutt
* Division 8 = Matthew Coe, Kimberly Boling Bibb
* Division 12 = Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Scott Willhite
3rd JUDICIAL DISTRICT (Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp)
• Division 1 = Rob Ratton, Judge Tom Garner
• Division 3 = Judge Adam Weeks, Hollie Wilson, Joe Grider, Timothy F. Watson Sr.
17th JUDICIAL DISTRICT (Prairie and White)
• Division 1 = Daniel Brock, Carla Fuller
DISTRICT JUDGES
STATE DISTRICT JUDGES
• District 11, Division 1 (Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp) = Judge Mark R. Johnson, Chris Jester
• District 15 (Jackson and Woodruff) = Judge Barbara A. Griffin, Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce
• District 18 (Mississippi Osceola) = Judge Donald Betterton, Catherine Palmer Dean
The primary for federal, state, county and judicial races will be March 3, while the runoff for federal, state and county races is March 31.
Judicial runoffs are set for Nov. 3.
