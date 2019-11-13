Fire station construction underway to better serve the city

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould’s Fire Station No. 1 is getting a new look and a new home to alleviate issues their current station gives.
Their location, at the corner of Highway 49 and 412, sometimes gets congested with traffic. This, at times, blocks the firefighters in the parking lot, unable to merge onto the highway.
City officials were at the new property Wednesday to conduct a groundbreaking. Their new location at 700 W. Highway 49 N. will offer the department more.
Six drive through bay doors will allow the department to drive through the facility. Firefighters, right now, must back their trucks indoors, which is less efficient.
A training room can house 75 to 80 people. The department plans to use this area to educate firefighters on new techniques. A wellness facility and storm safe room will also be built at the new location.
Fire Chief Kevin Lang says the important thing is the new location gets them a little further north in Paragould.
“The way we have to get out now, we kind of have to make a circle to do that,” he says. “We have a station out south of town, one out west and one out east. So, this one will definitely enhance our response capabilities.”
The construction on the new facility is expected to be done in Aug. 2020.
