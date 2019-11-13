Lyon advances, Williams Baptist falls in AMC Soccer Semifinals

A pair of NEA colleges reached the semifinals at the American Midwest Conference Soccer Tournament.
Leo Galdino’s goal would give Lyon a 1-0 win over Park. The Scots improve to 15-4-1 on the season and secured an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament.
Williams Baptist was fresh off their first AMC Tournament win in program history. They took the #2 team in the nation to overtime. But Columbia College advanced with a golden goal. The Eagles finish the regular season 11-4-4, their most wins in program history.
The Scots will travel to Columbia for the AMC Championship. Kickoff time is TBD.
