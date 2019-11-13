Memphis is now home to a giant vending machine for cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of Wednesday, you can buy a car in Memphis just like you buy a soda -- from a vending machine.
Located at 7201 Appling Farms Parkway, Carvana’s new car vending machine stands eight stories tall and holds 27 vehicles. It’s the second car vending machine in Tennessee and the 23rd in the country.
So how does it work? First you visit Carvana.com where you can browse some 15,000 used vehicles online. There you can finance, purchase, trade in and schedule your pickup or home delivery.
Customers who choose the car vending machine select a day and time to pick up your vehicle. When you arrive at the car vending machine, a customer advocate greets you and gives you a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the vending process. Then you can watch as your vehicle descends the glass tower.
All Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy and are Carvana Certified, meaning they’ve passed an inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage.
The Memphis Car Vending Machine is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
