Motorcyclist killed after being struck by police cruiser

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man was killed after a police cruiser hit his motorcycle.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in Blytheville, according to a fatal crash summary from Arkansas State Police.
James Wright, 52, of Manila was westbound on Main Street when a 2012 Dodge Charger driven by Jonathan Penny, 24, of Blytheville, struck the rear of his 2006 Harley Davidson, killing him.
According to The City of Blytheville’s website, Penny is listed as a School Resource Officer.
Penny was transported to a local hospital with head and neck injuries, according to BPD.
Assistant Chief Ricky Jefferson told Region 8 News that Penny is a Blytheville police officer who was on duty at the time of the crash.
We also asked if there is any footage of the incident caught on body and dash camera, and the department says they are working on it.
BPD is conducting an internal investigation, however, ASP is in charge of the initial investigation and should issue a final report in a few days.
