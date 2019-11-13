NEA shines at 2019 Arkansas State Cross Country Meet

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA fared well over the weekend at the State Cross Country Meet.
Cave City’s Luke Walling wins the 3A Boys State Championship in a time of 15 minutes and 46 seconds. Mountain Home’s Marcie Cudworth is the 5A Girls State Champion, she won by 10 seconds. The Bombers took home the 5A Boys team title after all 5 runners finished in the top 10. The Melbourne Lady Bearkatz finished 3rd in 1A/2A Girls, they won it all in 2018.
Arkansas State Cross Country Meet - More NEA Notables
- Mary Beth Bailey (JHS) 9th in 5A Girls
- Kendal Minton (Valley View) 3rd in 4A Girls
- Reese Gardner (Southside) 6th in 4A Girls
- Reese McMillan (Valley View) 9th in 4A Girls
- Sadie McDonald (Manila) 4th in 3A Girls
- Connor Jackson (Manila) 2nd in 3A Boys
- Fischer Miller (Cave City) 4th in 3A Boys
- Davis Smith (Sloan-Hendrix) 11th in 1A/2A Boys
