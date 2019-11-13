NEA shines at 2019 Arkansas State Cross Country Meet

Cave City’s Luke Walling wins the 3A Boys State Championship in a time of 15 minutes and 46 seconds. Mountain Home’s Marcie Cudworth is the 5A Girls State Champion, she won by 10 seconds. The Bombers took home the 5A Boys team title after all 5 runners finished in the top 10. The Melbourne Lady Bearkatz finished 3rd in 1A/2A Girls, they won it all in 2018.