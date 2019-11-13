Salvation Army serves as a warming shelter as temperatures fall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As cold temperatures moved into Jonesboro, the Salvation Army is seeing its fair share of people trying to stay warm.
The Salvation Army works to feed and house those who are homeless along with helping to keep people warm.
When temperatures reach below 42 degrees, they open all day as a warming shelter.
Major Anthony Baso with the Salvation Army said when their beds are full, they find ways to house as many as they can.
“When people are suffering in the community and they’re that cold, then we will have them stay in our dining room,” Baso said. “We put cots down on the floor. When it gets too many there, we will move right across the street to our fellowship hall.”
The Salvation Army expects to see more people as the temperatures get colder.
Donations are needed to help feed and house the extra people. In 2018, the shelter fed 12,000 people. Major Baso said this year they will be over that number. To make a donation, call 870-932-3785.
