2 seriously injured in rollover crash in Butler Co., Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash west of Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 12 just before 9 p.m.
The driver, 19-year-old Michael D. Bohannon of Doniphan, and passenger, 18-year-old Preston H. Blocker of Poplar Bluff, were headed east on County Road 467.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said Bohannon ran off the road in a 2009 Mercury Murano.
The vehicle struck a driveway and overturned.
Officials said both were taken to an area medical center.
Neither was wearing a seat belt.
Officials said the vehicle was totaled.
