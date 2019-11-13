Woman faces charge after ramming victim’s vehicle

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is facing charges after police accuse her of ramming another person’s car.
A probable cause affidavit said Jonesboro police responded to Krueger Drive Monday due to a disturbance.
A witness told them that Ricayla Townsend showed up to the property demanding to speak with the victim.
The victim told Townsend that he did not want to talk to her and asked her to leave.
Townsend would leave but returned later that day and rammed the victim’s vehicle several times with her vehicle.
She also hit a dry-van trailer causing damage to the trailer stand, police said.
“Townsend then accelerated toward the building and struck a retaining wall, she then rammed her vehicle completely through the fence to the parking lot,” the affidavit said.
Townsend would tell the officer that she was suicidal.
She appeared before the Craighead County District Court on Tuesday where the judge found probable cause to charge her with first-degree criminal mischief/property of another with a value over $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Her bond was set at $3,500 but could not be released on bond until after a screening for Mid-South Health Systems. She was also issued a no-contact order.
