Wynne girls basketball snaps a 92 game losing streak

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne girls basketball experienced something Tuesday that hasn’t happened in over 3 years: A win.
Zahryia Baker led the Lady Yellowjackets with 18 points as they beat Cross County 58-38. The victory in the season opener marked the first W for Wynne since December 30th, 2015. WHS went winless in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns. They snapped a 92 game losing streak in the process against a county rival.
Former Valley View head coach Tim Hawkins is in his first season guiding the Lady Yellowjackets.
