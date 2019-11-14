Arkansas State OC Keith Heckendorf nominated for Broyles Award

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 3 days away from Red Wolves and Chanticleers. Arkansas State’s offensive coordinator is on the national radar.
Keith Heckendorf is one of 41 nominees for the Broyles Award, the list was revealed Wednesday in Little Rock. The honor goes to college football’s top assistant coach. A-State is currently #22 in FBS in passing offense. Here’s some other Red Wolves stats so far in his first season as OC.
Arkansas State Offensive Statistics
- WR Omar Bayless 1st in FBS in receiving yds, receiving TDs, & receiving yds/game.
- 2nd in Sun Belt in Passing Offense (22nd in FBS - 296 yards/game)
- 1st in Sun Belt in Passing Efficiency (22nd in FBS)
- 3rd in Sun Belt in Red Zone Offense (35 scores in 45 opportunities)
Past Broyles Award winners include current head coaches Gus Malzahn, Kirby Smart, David Cutcliffe, Lincoln Riley, and Tom Herman. The list of nominees will be whittled down to 15 semifinalists then 5 finalists. The 2019 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, December 10th at the Marriott Hotel in Little Rock.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.