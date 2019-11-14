Blytheville Primary School celebrates 10 years of after-school academic excellence, partnership

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -As many people say, kids are the future.
A Region 8 after-school program celebrated 10 years of academic excellence, on Wednesday.
Tenaris has served and impacted over 1,800 students in Blytheville Primary School through science, technology, math, and engineering.
When the ‘end of the day’ bell rings, a portion of students ranging from Kindergarten to 5th grade receive extra learning while having fun.
“This is where I learned to be a critical thinker and how to take notes. Basically, I learned how to be myself, but still learned what I needed to learn," says Blytheville High School New Tech student Kennedee Nash.
The previous Tenaris student, who is now prepping to fill out college applications, says the program changed her life and urges parents to put their children in the program.
“You’re kids get double learning that they need. You may not know it, but your kids need extra help.," says Nash. "I remember when I was in kindergarten, I could not write at all.”
There are currently 200 kids in the Tenaris After-School program at Blytheville Primary School.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.