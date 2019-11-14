City to raise fees for home and business owners

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 city is looking to raise its city rates effective immediately in 2020.
Paragould City Council members have voted to adopt adding fees to their privilege license and permitting fees.
This would affect anyone in the city applying for building permits. City Clerk Andrea Williams recommended raising the privilege license fee. This would only add $10 to the fee.
However, there will be different rates depending on the type of business.
The city inspector's office also wanted to increase the charge to apply for an electrical, plumbing, or building permit.
Those charges vary depending on work done inside the home. This can include the installation of outlets or additions of bathrooms to a home.
Councilman Mark Rowland says it’s all to cover costs in the city.
“Our philosophy has always been, we want to cover costs,” he says. “We don’t want to make money off the citizens, but we certainly want everything to stand on their own, in all departments.”
The city has not raised these fees in nearly 22 years.
The rise in rates will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.