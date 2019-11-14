Jonesboro after-school program braces for the cold

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Frigid temperatures have many running inside, including children of the City Youth Ministries.
Temperatures have dropped below 20 degrees this week and since then, the youth ministry has brought over 80 children inside to enjoy basketball, yoga and arts and crafts.
“We have a plan A all the way through plan Z. If there is an unexpected rain storm or if there’s unexpected any kind of weather and we can’t go outside, we have to find a way to find a place in our building where we can provide an alternative activity for the kids," Executive Director Denise Snider said.
Children are also able to pick heavier jackets and coats from the clothing closet. Clothing is donated from members all over the city.
Snider says the team is there every Monday-Thursday so, if you have any gently used clothes or shoes, feel free to drop them off.
