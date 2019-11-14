Jonesboro guard Destiny Salary signs with Tennessee

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the top girls basketball players in the area and the nation is thinking Rocky Top.
Jonesboro’s Destiny Salary making headlines by signing with Tennessee Wednesday evening.
Ole Miss was one of the other schools interested in the JHS senior. She visited Knoxville last month and made it official tonight by signing.
Salary dropped 17 points on Monday as the Lady Hurricane won their season opener at Riverside. She earned All-State honors last season as JHS reached the 5A state title game.
Destiny is a 4-star recruit and #59 in the ESPN/HoopGurlz national recruiting rankings. JHS alum Jennifer Sullivan is an assistant on the Lady Vols staff.
