Jonesboro man arrested in sexual assault case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a second-degree sexual assault charge after police say he assaulted someone he was supposed to be a caregiver for, according to authorities.
Dennis Thompson, 44, Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 13 on a warrant, alleging sexual assault-2nd degree.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police went to Abilities Unlimited in the 2700-block of North Church Street Sept. 26 after getting a call about a sexual assault of a client.
Officers spoke to someone there, who told police that an employee came to her and said Thompson, who is a caregiver for the victim, had shown inappropriate behavior toward the victim.
“The victim was seen at the CACD for a forensic interview where he disclosed that Dennis Thompson was laying in his bed while the victim was watching a movie and then wrapped his legs up around the victim’s leg,” Jonesboro police said in an affidavit. “The victim then disclosed that Thompson touched him and pointed to his genital area."
The victim also told police that Thompson would touch him every night when he tucked him into bed.
A $35,000 bond was set for Thompson, who will be arraigned Dec. 30 in circuit court.
A no-contact order was also issued by District Judge Tommy Fowler between Thompson and the victim in the case.
We have also reached out to officials with Abilities Unlimited on the issue but have yet to hear back.
