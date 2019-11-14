Man sentenced in the murder of Kennett woman

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A man will spend the next 50 years in prison in the 2015 murder of a Kennett woman.
Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain said Crown D. King, 40, of Homestown, Mo. found guilty of second-degree murder of Caroletta Hamilton.
At the sentencing hearing, Jain presented victim impact statements from Hamilton’s family and said that King is a violent, armed criminal who would continue to terrorized the community if he is released from prison.
Jain went on to say King completed his parole for armed robbery less than five months before killing Hamilton.
During the trial, Jain presented evidence that Hamilton was shot and killed by King while she was in the shower at her home on Floyd Courts in Kennett.
Jain said King confessed the killing to his then girlfriend as well as another inmate while in the Dunklin County jail.
King will serve 30 years for the murder and another 20 years for armed criminal action in the Missouri Department of Corrections by Butler County Judge Michael M. Pritchett.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.