Martin has 19 pts but Arkansas State women fall to Southeast Missouri

The Red Wolves now hit the road for a four-game stint to close out the first month of play, making their first stop in Chicago at the Maggie Dixon Classic hosted by DePaul. There, A-State will open the four-team tournament at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 22, against the perennial powerhouse Blue Demons at McGrath-Phillips Arena. On Saturday, A-State will battle either nationally-ranked Miami or North Carolina A&T with time to be determined. Friday’s game against DePaul will be streamed live on the Blue Demons’ website with radio coverage on 95.3 The Ticket.