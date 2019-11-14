Nov. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Mid- and high-level clouds have increased over the Mid-South this morning.
These clouds, along with light southerly winds, will help slow the overnight temperature drop
Temperatures have fallen into the low 20s to lower 30s for most locations across the area.
Will the clouds bring rain to Region 8?
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Frigid temperatures have many running inside, including children at one Region 8 after-school program.
An Abilities Unlimited caregiver faces a felony charge after police say he sexually assaulted a client.
One Region 8 town is looking to raising license and permit fees to help cover costs.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.