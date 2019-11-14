US regains poultry market in China

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - A nearly five-year ban on United States poultry in China is now over, federal agriculture officials said Thursday as the change could provide a key boost in exports.
According to a media release from the United States Department of Agriculture, the ban was lifted on poultry imports from the United States. The ban has been in effect since Jan. 2015 after an Avian flu outbreak the year before.
Officials worked on the flu issue and helped make sure poultry has been free of the flu since 2017.
Nearly $500 million in poultry products were exported from the United States to China in 2013, officials noted. The United States exported a total of $4.3 billion in poultry products in 2018.
