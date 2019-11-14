Weapons search leads to arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces theft and firearms-related charges after he reportedly asked a family member to store nearly a dozen firearms at a house, according to Jonesboro police.
Bryan Richmond, 52, Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 13 on suspicion of theft by receiving less than $2,500 and possession of firearms by certain persons.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit went to a home in the 1400-block of Granger Street Nov. 1 after getting a call that Richmond had taken his firearms to the family member’s house.
“(Family member) advised that approximately two weeks ago, Richmond brought all of his firearms over to his residence and asked him if he would hang onto them temporarily because he was getting ready to ‘move to the hills.’ I advised (family member) that he (Richmond) was a felon and that some of the firearms were possibly stolen and (family member) walked us inside the residence and retrieved all of the firearms that Richmond had brought over to his residence,” the affidavit noted.
Officers found 11 rifles and shotguns, as well as one revolver, with a Marlin .336 rifle reported stolen out of Jonesboro, police said in the affidavit.
A $5,000 bond was set Thursday for Richmond, who will be arraigned Dec. 30 in circuit court.
