Zac Brown Band bringing “Owl Tour” to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Zac Brown Band is coming to Arkansas next April.
The Grammy Award-winning country music band will bring its Owl Tour to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) on April 17.
“The Owl Tour,” according to a Thursday news release, celebrates and features music from the band’s newest album, The Owl, as well as hits from the band’s entire discography and a diverse range of cover songs.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22, at noon. They range in price from $29.50 to $99.50, plus applicable service charges. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.
Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office, or online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.LiveNation.com.
