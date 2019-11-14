Zac Brown Band bringing “Owl Tour” to Arkansas

Zac Brown Band bringing “Owl Tour” to Arkansas
The Zac Brown Band is coming to Arkansas next April. (Source: Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 14, 2019 at 7:00 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 7:00 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Zac Brown Band is coming to Arkansas next April.

The Grammy Award-winning country music band will bring its Owl Tour to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) on April 17.

“The Owl Tour,” according to a Thursday news release, celebrates and features music from the band’s newest album, The Owl, as well as hits from the band’s entire discography and a diverse range of cover songs.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22, at noon. They range in price from $29.50 to $99.50, plus applicable service charges. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office, or online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.LiveNation.com.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.