Arkansas football continues practice under Barry Lunney Jr.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Razorbacks held their 2nd practice under interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr. Arkansas worked out indoors Thursday afternoon in Fayetteville.
“You know, we were focusing on bringing our own energy, eliminate the music,” Lunney Jr. said. It was good yesterday, I liked it. I liked the communication, I liked the noise, just coaching chatter and communicating created during practice and we’re going to do that again today.
The Razorbacks have a week of workouts to work with before travelling to #1 LSU. The focus of the bye week is “emphasizing introduction to LSU, and we’re also emphasizing good on good to get speed.”
Arkansas makes the trek to Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 23rd. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, the game will be televised on ESPN.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.