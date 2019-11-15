Arkansas Highway Commission approves nearly $45 million for I-555 projects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction crews will be busy after a pair of highway projects were approved Friday by the Arkansas State Highway Commission.
The two projects - totaling nearly $45 million - involves bridge work along I-555 in Craighead County and the resurfacing of 13 miles of I-555 between I-55 and Highway 149, south of Tyronza.
The bridge work will cost around $34 million to complete. The project to improve bridges along I-555 in Craighead County, between Nettleton Avenue and Southwest Drive - was approved by state highway commissioners Friday.
According to a media release, the $33,837,374.87 contract was awarded to Koss Construction Company of Topeka, Kan. The plan calls for crews to reconstruct and overlay five bridges and hydrodemolition four bridges on I-555, between Highway 63B and Highway 18.
Officials said construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting.
Work is scheduled to be done on the project by early 2021.
The resurfacing project - $11,030,168.55 - was awarded to Atlas Asphalt Inc. of Batesville. Construction is set to start in two to four weeks, weather permitting, with work expected to be done by mid 2020.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.